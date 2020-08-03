British American Tobacco Plc Ads (LON:BATS) Given “Neutral” Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads (LON:BATS) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a GBX 2,700 ($33.23) price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BATS. Morgan Stanley restated a buy rating on shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 4,250 ($52.30) target price on shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup restated a buy rating on shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 4,000 ($49.22) price target on shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,070 ($50.09) price target on shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. British American Tobacco Plc Ads has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 3,533.57 ($43.48).

Shares of BATS stock opened at GBX 2,524.50 ($31.07) on Friday. British American Tobacco Plc Ads has a 12-month low of GBX 30.97 ($0.38) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,507 ($43.16). The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,962.42 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 3,067.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.12.

In other news, insider Tadeu Marroco sold 7,069 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,003 ($36.96), for a total transaction of £212,282.07 ($261,238.09).

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson & Hedges, John Player Gold Leaf, State Express 555, and Shuang Xi brands.

