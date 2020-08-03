British American Tobacco Plc Ads (LON:BATS) Given a GBX 4,000 Price Target by Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 4,000 ($49.22) price target on British American Tobacco Plc Ads (LON:BATS) in a research note released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on BATS. Deutsche Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 4,000 ($49.22) price objective on shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded British American Tobacco Plc Ads to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the company from GBX 4,800 ($59.07) to GBX 3,000 ($36.92) in a research note on Monday, July 20th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads in a report on Monday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 4,250 ($52.30) target price on British American Tobacco Plc Ads and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a GBX 2,700 ($33.23) target price on shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. British American Tobacco Plc Ads has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 3,533.57 ($43.48).

BATS opened at GBX 2,524.50 ($31.07) on Friday. British American Tobacco Plc Ads has a fifty-two week low of GBX 30.97 ($0.38) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,507 ($43.16). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,962.42 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,067.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.68, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $57.92 billion and a PE ratio of 9.12.

In related news, insider Tadeu Marroco sold 7,069 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,003 ($36.96), for a total value of £212,282.07 ($261,238.09).

British American Tobacco Plc Ads Company Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson & Hedges, John Player Gold Leaf, State Express 555, and Shuang Xi brands.

