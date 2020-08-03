Bright Horizons Family Solutions (BFAM) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 5th. Analysts expect Bright Horizons Family Solutions to post earnings of ($0.69) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $506.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $496.73 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 21.52%. The firm’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Bright Horizons Family Solutions to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE BFAM opened at $107.24 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 99.96 and a beta of 0.79. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a 52-week low of $64.23 and a 52-week high of $176.98.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $80.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $112.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $128.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Bright Horizons Family Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.00.

In related news, Director Julie Atkinson acquired 1,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $111.64 per share, for a total transaction of $150,714.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $395,875.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.75, for a total transaction of $387,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 79,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,833,309.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,010 shares of company stock worth $1,499,459. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education, back-up care, and educational advisory services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory Services. The Full Service Center-Based Child Care segment offers traditional center-based child care, preschool, and elementary education services.

