BOS Better OnLine Sol (NASDAQ:BOSC) Short Interest Up 17.7% in July

BOS Better OnLine Sol (NASDAQ:BOSC) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,200 shares, a growth of 17.7% from the June 30th total of 33,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Separately, ValuEngine cut BOS Better OnLine Sol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th.

NASDAQ BOSC opened at $2.88 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.50 and a beta of 0.81. BOS Better OnLine Sol has a one year low of $1.02 and a one year high of $3.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.85 and its 200-day moving average is $2.13.

BOS Better OnLine Sol (NASDAQ:BOSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. BOS Better OnLine Sol had a positive return on equity of 2.62% and a negative net margin of 3.03%. The business had revenue of $7.47 million for the quarter.

About BOS Better OnLine Sol

B.O.S Better Online Solutions Ltd. provides radio frequency identification (RFID), mobile, and supply chain solutions in Israel and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Supply Chain Solutions; and RFID and Mobile Solutions. The Supply Chain Solutions division offers electronic components, telecommunications equipment, and components consolidation services to aerospace, defense, medical, and telecommunications industries, as well as for enterprise customers.

