BorgWarner (BWA) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 5th. Analysts expect BorgWarner to post earnings of ($0.47) per share for the quarter. BorgWarner has set its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance at EPS.Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.28. BorgWarner had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 17.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect BorgWarner to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

BWA stock opened at $36.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.78. BorgWarner has a one year low of $17.00 and a one year high of $46.60. The stock has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.74.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.46%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on BorgWarner from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Wolfe Research raised BorgWarner from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of BorgWarner in a report on Thursday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.63.

In other BorgWarner news, VP Joseph F. Fadool sold 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.36, for a total transaction of $971,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 113,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,229,675.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Brady D. Ericson sold 10,279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.65, for a total value of $376,725.35. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 83,935 shares of company stock valued at $2,888,093. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engine and Drivetrain. The Engine segment develops and manufactures turbochargers; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

See Also: What are the components of an earnings report?



Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.