Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The construction company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.15, Briefing.com reports. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 1.83%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of BCC stock opened at $46.59 on Monday. Boise Cascade has a 1-year low of $20.08 and a 1-year high of $48.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.77 and its 200 day moving average is $33.87. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.13, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

BCC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised Boise Cascade from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Bank of America raised Boise Cascade from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Boise Cascade from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Boise Cascade has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.33.

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; and structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels.

