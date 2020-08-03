Boingo Wireless (WIFI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 4th. Analysts expect Boingo Wireless to post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $59.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.71 million. Boingo Wireless had a negative net margin of 3.80% and a negative return on equity of 10.45%. On average, analysts expect Boingo Wireless to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:WIFI opened at $14.45 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $640.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.68 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. Boingo Wireless has a 12-month low of $6.66 and a 12-month high of $15.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.43 and its 200 day moving average is $12.62.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WIFI. Craig Hallum cut their target price on Boingo Wireless from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Boingo Wireless in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Boingo Wireless from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Boingo Wireless in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Boingo Wireless from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Boingo Wireless presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.30.

In other Boingo Wireless news, CMO Dawn Callahan sold 23,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $324,380.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Derek Peterson sold 9,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.91, for a total value of $119,869.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 51,091 shares in the company, valued at $659,584.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Boingo Wireless Company Profile

Boingo Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless connectivity solutions for smartphones, tablets, laptops, wearables, and other wireless-enabled consumer devices worldwide. The company offers distributed antenna systems and small cell networks at managed and operated locations; high-speed Wi-Fi services for residential consumers on military bases and at multifamily properties; and wholesale Wi-Fi services to network operators, device manufacturers, technology companies, enterprise software and services companies, venue operators, and financial services companies, as well as retail Internet access services.

