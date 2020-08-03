BMO Capital Markets Raises Real Matters (TSE:REAL) Price Target to C$35.00

Real Matters (TSE:REAL) had its price objective raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$23.00 to C$35.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Real Matters from C$25.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Friday. TD Securities upped their price objective on Real Matters from C$18.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Real Matters from C$25.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Real Matters from C$16.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th.

Shares of REAL stock opened at C$29.80 on Friday. Real Matters has a twelve month low of C$7.74 and a twelve month high of C$31.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$26.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$18.73. The company has a current ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 4.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80.

Real Matters Inc develops and provides technology and network management solutions to mortgage lending and insurance industries in Canada and the United States. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity mortgage origination transactions under the Solidifi brand to the mortgage industry; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

