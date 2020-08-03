BMO Capital Markets Increases 2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) Price Target to $54.00

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) had its target price raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $48.00 to $54.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the software maker’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.66% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of 2U from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of 2U in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of 2U from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of 2U from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of 2U from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.42.

Shares of NASDAQ TWOU opened at $47.10 on Monday. 2U has a fifty-two week low of $11.37 and a fifty-two week high of $48.23. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.61 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.63.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The software maker reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.41. 2U had a negative net margin of 46.21% and a negative return on equity of 22.05%. The business had revenue of $182.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.12 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that 2U will post -2.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Christopher J. Paucek sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total transaction of $5,718,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 702,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,783,112. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO James Kenigsberg sold 33,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $1,593,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 120,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,683,287. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 216,900 shares of company stock valued at $8,396,010 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TWOU. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its position in 2U by 1.1% during the first quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 5,759,785 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $122,223,000 after purchasing an additional 62,601 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of 2U by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,410,777 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $205,393,000 after purchasing an additional 404,989 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in 2U by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,005,788 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $106,223,000 after buying an additional 824,595 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in 2U by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,774,071 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $80,086,000 after buying an additional 817,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of 2U by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,722,582 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,772,000 after purchasing an additional 58,737 shares in the last quarter.

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States, Hong Kong, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Graduate Program Segment and Short Course Segment. It offers front-end technology and services, including online learning platform, student and faculty and immersion support, accessibility, admissions application advising, in-program student field placements, and faculty recruiting.

