BMO Capital Markets Boosts Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Price Target to $32.00

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from $23.00 to $32.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential upside of 15.07% from the stock’s previous close.

WY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $26.50 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. DA Davidson lowered Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Raymond James downgraded Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Saturday, June 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Weyerhaeuser presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.89.

NYSE:WY opened at $27.81 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $20.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.83 and a beta of 1.95. Weyerhaeuser has a twelve month low of $13.10 and a twelve month high of $31.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 3.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WY. Telos Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 3.3% in the second quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 132,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,980,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in Weyerhaeuser by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 21,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. Sabal Trust CO boosted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 4.1% in the first quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 13,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the period. Finally, Whitener Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 5.5% in the second quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.98% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.2 million acres of timberlands in the U.S., and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

