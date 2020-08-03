BMO Capital Markets Boosts Uni Select (TSE:UNS) Price Target to C$12.00

Uni Select (TSE:UNS) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Laurentian set a C$12.00 price target on shares of Uni Select and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. TD Securities upgraded shares of Uni Select from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from C$4.50 to C$9.50 in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Laurentian Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating and issued a C$12.00 price target on shares of Uni Select in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Uni Select from C$5.00 to C$8.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$10.80.

Get Uni Select alerts:

Shares of TSE UNS opened at C$7.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $324.68 million and a PE ratio of -12.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.76. Uni Select has a 1 year low of C$2.90 and a 1 year high of C$13.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$7.33 and its 200-day moving average is C$7.93.

Uni Select (TSE:UNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported C($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.01 by C($0.14). The company had revenue of C$547.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$556.77 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Uni Select will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Uni Select Company Profile

Uni-Select Inc distributes automotive refinish, and industrial paint and related products in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through FinishMaster US, Canadian Automotive Group, and The Parts Alliance UK segments. The company also distributes automotive original equipment manufacturer and aftermarket parts.

See Also: Diversification in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Uni Select Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uni Select and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.