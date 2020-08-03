BMO Capital Markets Boosts Tervita (TSE:TEV) Price Target to C$5.00

Tervita (TSE:TEV) had its target price upped by BMO Capital Markets from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a research report report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Stifel Firstegy raised shares of Tervita from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Tervita from C$4.50 to C$4.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Tervita from C$5.00 to C$4.75 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Tervita from C$9.50 to C$6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, AltaCorp Capital reduced their price target on shares of Tervita from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$5.34.

Get Tervita alerts:

Tervita stock opened at C$3.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 512.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$3.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$4.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $426.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.79. Tervita has a 52-week low of C$2.52 and a 52-week high of C$7.99.

Tervita (TSE:TEV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported C($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.02) by C($0.14). The business had revenue of C$486.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$574.00 million. Research analysts expect that Tervita will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Tervita Company Profile

Tervita Corporation provides waste management and environmental solutions to oil and gas, mining, industry, community, and government customers in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy Services and Industrial Services. The company offers treatment, recovery, and disposal (TRD) of fluids; energy marketing services; processing and disposal of solid materials; disposal of oilfield-generated waste; and supplying and operating of drill site processing equipment, such as solids control and drill cuttings management services, as well as provides onsite services using centrifugation or other processes for heavy oil producers involved in mining and in situ production.

See Also: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Tervita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tervita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.