BMO Capital Markets Boosts Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI) Price Target to C$34.00

Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$30.00 to C$34.00 in a report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Friday, April 17th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$36.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Thursday, April 30th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$32.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$32.50 to C$33.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 30th.

Get Maple Leaf Foods alerts:

Shares of MFI opened at C$29.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.80, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.66. Maple Leaf Foods has a fifty-two week low of C$17.04 and a fifty-two week high of C$34.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$28.19 and a 200-day moving average price of C$25.72.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 7th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. Maple Leaf Foods’s payout ratio is 149.53%.

In other news, Senior Officer Michael Ross Rawle bought 1,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$26.28 per share, with a total value of C$35,602.63.

Maple Leaf Foods Company Profile

Maple Leaf Foods Inc operates as a consumer protein company. It produces various food products, including prepared meats, ready-to-cook and ready-to-serve meals, fresh pork, poultry, and plant protein products. The company offers its products under various brands, including Maple Leaf, Maple Leaf Prime, Maple Leaf Natural Selections, Schneiders, Schneiders Country Naturals, Mina, Greenfield Natural Meat Co, Lightlife, Field Roast Grain Meat Co, and Swift.

Read More: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Maple Leaf Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maple Leaf Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.