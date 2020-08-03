BMO Capital Markets Boosts ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) Price Target to C$7.00

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) had its target price hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on ARC Resources from C$6.75 to C$7.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on ARC Resources from C$7.75 to C$8.00 in a research report on Friday. ATB Capital upped their price objective on ARC Resources from C$6.25 to C$6.50 in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on ARC Resources from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on ARC Resources from C$7.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ARC Resources has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$7.86.

Shares of TSE ARX opened at C$5.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.88. ARC Resources has a 52-week low of C$2.42 and a 52-week high of C$8.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$4.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$5.50.

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.02 by C$0.26. The firm had revenue of C$268.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$295.70 million. Analysts anticipate that ARC Resources will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ARC Resources Company Profile

ARC Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and holds interest in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Cardium properties in the Pembina area of Alberta.

