BMC Stock (BMCH) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

BMC Stock (NASDAQ:BMCH) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 4th. Analysts expect BMC Stock to post earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

BMC Stock (NASDAQ:BMCH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $920.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $892.13 million. BMC Stock had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 3.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect BMC Stock to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:BMCH opened at $25.60 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.42 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. BMC Stock has a 12-month low of $13.38 and a 12-month high of $31.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.90 and its 200 day moving average is $24.09.

BMCH has been the topic of several analyst reports. DA Davidson cut their target price on BMC Stock from $34.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 target price (down previously from $34.00) on shares of BMC Stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. TheStreet raised BMC Stock from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on BMC Stock from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered BMC Stock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.25.

BMC Stock Company Profile

BMC Stock Holdings, Inc distributes lumber and building materials to new construction, and repair and remodeling contractors in the United States. Its products comprise structural components, such as floor and roof trusses, wall panels, and engineered wood products; lumber and lumber sheet goods, including dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products used in on-site house framing under the Ready-Frame brand; and millwork, doors, and windows comprising interior and exterior doors, windows, interior trims, custom millworks, moldings, stairs and stair parts, and cabinetry and other products.

