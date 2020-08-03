Black Diamond Therapeutics (REYN) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:REYN) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 5th. Analysts expect Black Diamond Therapeutics to post earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter. Black Diamond Therapeutics has set its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance at 1.85-1.92 EPS and its FY20 guidance at $1.85-1.92 EPS.Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:REYN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $691.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $695.40 million. Black Diamond Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Black Diamond Therapeutics to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Black Diamond Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ REYN opened at $34.06 on Monday. Black Diamond Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $21.61 and a twelve month high of $36.00. The firm has a market cap of $7.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.74.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on REYN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, May 10th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Black Diamond Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, July 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.70.

About Black Diamond Therapeutics

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc, a consumer products company, produces and sells products across cooking, waste and storage, and tableware. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produce foil, parchment paper, and disposable aluminum pans, as well as cooker liners.

Featured Story: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for Black Diamond Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Diamond Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.