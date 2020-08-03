Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) Given New C$8.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) had its target price upped by Canaccord Genuity from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on BDT. TD Securities upped their price objective on Bird Construction from C$6.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. Raymond James set a C$9.00 price objective on Bird Construction and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th.

Bird Construction stock opened at C$6.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $291.67 million and a PE ratio of 17.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.90, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.12. Bird Construction has a one year low of C$3.96 and a one year high of C$7.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$6.26 and a 200 day moving average of C$5.84.

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.04) by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$321.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$301.60 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bird Construction will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be given a $0.032 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 30th. Bird Construction’s payout ratio is 97.50%.

About Bird Construction

Bird Construction Inc operates as a general contractor in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry. It constructs industrial buildings; and performs civil construction operations, including site preparation, concrete foundations, metal and modular fabrication, mechanical process work, underground piping, and earthwork for clients primarily operating in the oil and gas, liquefied natural gas, mining, and nuclear sectors.

