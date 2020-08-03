BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

BCRX has been the topic of a number of other reports. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, June 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.93.

Shares of NASDAQ BCRX opened at $4.07 on Friday. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.38 and a 52 week high of $6.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.03, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24). The company had revenue of $4.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 million. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 241.66% and a negative return on equity of 4,223.68%. Equities research analysts forecast that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 273.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 376,501 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after buying an additional 275,753 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 10.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,395,617 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,790,000 after buying an additional 1,245,406 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 36.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 692,148 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after buying an additional 183,081 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 66.7% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,781,249 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,562,000 after buying an additional 712,751 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,746,052 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,492,000 after buying an additional 253,109 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.48% of the company’s stock.

About BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers oral and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor, for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, ALPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and Mundesine, an oral purine nucleoside phosphorylase inhibitor for peripheral T-cell lymphoma.

