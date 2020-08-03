BidaskClub Upgrades Virtusa (NASDAQ:VRTU) to Buy

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Virtusa (NASDAQ:VRTU) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on VRTU. Barrington Research reissued a buy rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Virtusa in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. William Blair lowered Virtusa from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered Virtusa from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Virtusa from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Virtusa presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $42.50.

Get Virtusa alerts:

Shares of VRTU stock opened at $40.60 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.91 and a 200 day moving average of $35.10. Virtusa has a 52 week low of $19.48 and a 52 week high of $52.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.01, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Virtusa (NASDAQ:VRTU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The information technology services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $301.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.20 million. Virtusa had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 3.32%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Virtusa will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Virtusa by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 34,467 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,139,000 after buying an additional 3,747 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Virtusa by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,574 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $765,000 after buying an additional 4,052 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of Virtusa during the 2nd quarter valued at about $91,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Virtusa by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,972 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Virtusa by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 30,756 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 2,842 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

Virtusa Company Profile

Virtusa Corporation provides digital engineering and information technology (IT) outsourcing services worldwide. The company offers business and IT consulting services, including advisory/target operating model, business process re-engineering/business management, transformational solution consulting, and business/technology alignment analysis; omni-channel digital strategy, experience design accelerated solution design, and employee engagement; and application portfolio rationalization, SDLC transformation, and BA competency transformation services.

Further Reading: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Receive News & Ratings for Virtusa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtusa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.