BidaskClub Upgrades Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) to “Sell”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on TCMD. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating on shares of Tactile Systems Technology in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tactile Systems Technology from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Tactile Systems Technology in a research note on Monday, May 4th. They issued a hold rating for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Tactile Systems Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a buy rating on shares of Tactile Systems Technology in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Tactile Systems Technology presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $67.20.

Shares of Tactile Systems Technology stock opened at $40.98 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.59 and a 200-day moving average of $47.85. The company has a market capitalization of $788.17 million, a PE ratio of 99.95 and a beta of 1.95. Tactile Systems Technology has a 1-year low of $29.47 and a 1-year high of $71.65.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $43.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.65 million. Tactile Systems Technology had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 7.65%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tactile Systems Technology will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tactile Systems Technology news, SVP Bryan Rishe sold 2,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total value of $94,778.46. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,581,917.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 9,321 shares of company stock worth $430,508 in the last three months. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Tactile Systems Technology by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 6,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Tactile Systems Technology in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Tactile Systems Technology by 1.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 33,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Tactile Systems Technology by 116.8% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Tactile Systems Technology by 4.0% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. 97.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tactile Systems Technology Company Profile

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers Flexitouch system, an at-home solution for lymphedema patients; and ACTitouch system, a home-based solution for chronic venous insufficiency patients.

