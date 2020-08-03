BidaskClub Upgrades Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) to Buy

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Shockwave Medical from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Shockwave Medical in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Shockwave Medical from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Shockwave Medical from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Shockwave Medical from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Shockwave Medical currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $42.75.

Shares of SWAV opened at $49.32 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 10.53, a quick ratio of 9.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.69 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.24. Shockwave Medical has a twelve month low of $22.01 and a twelve month high of $50.75.

Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $15.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.17 million. Shockwave Medical had a negative return on equity of 38.18% and a negative net margin of 112.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 109.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.37) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Shockwave Medical will post -2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.13, for a total transaction of $164,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,567 shares in the company, valued at $1,586,260.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Antoine Papiernik sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $58,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 461,362 shares of company stock valued at $20,870,001 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Shockwave Medical during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Shockwave Medical during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Shockwave Medical during the first quarter worth about $27,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Shockwave Medical during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Shockwave Medical during the first quarter worth about $53,000. 78.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Shockwave Medical

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes intravascular lithotripsy technology to treat calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

