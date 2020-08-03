BidaskClub Upgrades MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) to “Strong-Buy”

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on MKSI. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $162.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. DA Davidson raised shares of MKS Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $85.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of MKS Instruments in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. MKS Instruments has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.00.

NASDAQ:MKSI opened at $127.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 4.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. MKS Instruments has a fifty-two week low of $66.87 and a fifty-two week high of $129.67. The stock has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of 30.27 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.01.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.44. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 14.78%. The business had revenue of $544.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $491.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that MKS Instruments will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MKS Instruments news, CFO Seth H. Bagshaw sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.84, for a total value of $584,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,823,905.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKSI. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in MKS Instruments by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,654,652 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $379,122,000 after purchasing an additional 822,332 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of MKS Instruments during the 4th quarter worth about $64,326,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 334.9% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 746,335 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $60,789,000 after acquiring an additional 574,742 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of MKS Instruments during the 1st quarter worth about $45,562,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,518,957 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $123,719,000 after acquiring an additional 218,421 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.23% of the company’s stock.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vacuum and Analysis, and Light and Motion. The Vacuum and Analysis segment offers analytical and control solutions, including gas analyzers, automation control products, I/O modules, automation software, and precision machined components and electromechanical assemblies; direct and indirect pressure measurement and integrated process solutions; and materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems to provide customers with control capabilities that are optimized for a given application.

