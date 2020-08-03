BidaskClub Upgrades Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) to Buy

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on LITE. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Lumentum in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. They set a buy rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a buy rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Lumentum in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Lumentum from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Lumentum in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on Lumentum from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $93.15.

Lumentum stock opened at $92.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a PE ratio of 63.58 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 6.24 and a current ratio of 6.85. Lumentum has a one year low of $48.44 and a one year high of $93.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $80.54 and a 200 day moving average of $78.06.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.21. Lumentum had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The firm had revenue of $402.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lumentum will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lumentum news, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 15,573 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.32, for a total value of $1,297,542.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,564,982.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Matthew Joseph Sepe sold 2,896 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.25, for a total transaction of $235,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,809,843.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,900 shares of company stock valued at $2,158,373. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LITE. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in Lumentum in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 167.8% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 308 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 23,776.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 34,144 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 34,001 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Lumentum by 125.8% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 420 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Lumentum by 14,566.7% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 440 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.58% of the company’s stock.

Lumentum Company Profile

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Optical Communications and Commercial Lasers. The Optical Communications segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and text data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

