BidaskClub Upgrades Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) to Buy

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Casa Systems in a research note on Sunday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Casa Systems from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Casa Systems in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Casa Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Casa Systems in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.75.

Get Casa Systems alerts:

CASA stock opened at $5.61 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.02. Casa Systems has a fifty-two week low of $1.85 and a fifty-two week high of $8.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.30, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 4.04. The company has a market cap of $465.85 million, a P/E ratio of -12.75 and a beta of 0.98.

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $83.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.50 million. Casa Systems had a negative return on equity of 7.58% and a negative net margin of 9.96%. Equities analysts predict that Casa Systems will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CASA. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Casa Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Casa Systems by 159.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 136,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 83,713 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Casa Systems by 113.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 35,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 18,685 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Casa Systems by 182.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 70,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 45,802 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Casa Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $176,000. 70.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Casa Systems Company Profile

Casa Systems, Inc provides software-centric broadband products in North America, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers solutions that allow cable service providers to deliver voice, video, and data services over a single platform at multi-gigabit speeds.

Recommended Story: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Casa Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casa Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.