BidaskClub Upgrades Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) to Buy

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

BECN has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Beacon Roofing Supply from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Beacon Roofing Supply from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. ValuEngine raised Beacon Roofing Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Beacon Roofing Supply from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.81.

BECN opened at $31.16 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.63. Beacon Roofing Supply has a twelve month low of $11.66 and a twelve month high of $37.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.71. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 1.85.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27). Beacon Roofing Supply had a positive return on equity of 9.42% and a negative net margin of 1.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.08) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Beacon Roofing Supply will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT increased its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 3.3% during the first quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 3,231,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,441,000 after purchasing an additional 104,511 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 16.2% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,274,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,615,000 after acquiring an additional 317,202 shares during the period. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C grew its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 26.9% in the first quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 1,791,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,637,000 after acquiring an additional 379,873 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 0.6% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,005,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,623,000 after acquiring an additional 5,644 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 924,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,555,000 after acquiring an additional 18,432 shares during the period.

About Beacon Roofing Supply

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial roofing materials, and other complementary building materials to contractors, home builders, retailers, and building materials suppliers. The company's residential roofing products include asphalt shingles, synthetic slates and tiles, clay and concrete tiles, slates, nail base insulations, metal roofing, felts, synthetic underlayment, wood shingles and shakes, nails and fasteners, metal edgings and flashings, prefabricated flashings, ridges and soffit vents, and solar systems.

