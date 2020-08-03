BidaskClub Lowers Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) to Sell

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on IONS. ValuEngine downgraded Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. They set an outperform rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $89.00 price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $73.47.

NASDAQ:IONS opened at $57.56 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.25. The company has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.33 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 9.83 and a current ratio of 9.91. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $39.32 and a fifty-two week high of $73.09.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $133.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.59 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 16.79% and a return on equity of 12.50%. The business’s revenue was down 55.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Stanley T. Crooke sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.33, for a total transaction of $583,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 26,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,571,118.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Stanley T. Crooke sold 15,000 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.90, for a total value of $868,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 26,935 shares in the company, valued at $1,559,536.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 70,000 shares of company stock worth $4,123,750. Company insiders own 2.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IONS. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 14.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 16,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; and TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults.

