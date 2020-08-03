BidaskClub Lowers IMPINJ (NASDAQ:PI) to Hold

BidaskClub lowered shares of IMPINJ (NASDAQ:PI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on IMPINJ from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of IMPINJ in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IMPINJ from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 17th. ValuEngine upgraded IMPINJ from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on IMPINJ from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $30.50.

NASDAQ:PI opened at $23.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.65, a current ratio of 7.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. IMPINJ has a fifty-two week low of $11.47 and a fifty-two week high of $39.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.68.

IMPINJ (NASDAQ:PI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.24. IMPINJ had a negative return on equity of 14.90% and a negative net margin of 21.57%. The company had revenue of $26.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that IMPINJ will post -1.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 6,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.12, for a total value of $164,699.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,807,793.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 25.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of IMPINJ during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of IMPINJ during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IMPINJ by 430.7% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 3,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 2,584 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of IMPINJ by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of IMPINJ during the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

About IMPINJ

Impinj, Inc operates a platform that enables wireless connectivity for everyday items by delivering each item's unique identity, location, and authenticity to business and consumer applications. Its integrated platform connects everyday items to applications, delivering real-time information to businesses about items they create, manage, transport, and sell.

