BidaskClub Lowers Healthequity (NASDAQ:HQY) to Sell

BidaskClub lowered shares of Healthequity (NASDAQ:HQY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Healthequity in a research note on Monday, April 13th. They issued a market perform rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Healthequity in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Healthequity from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Barrington Research reiterated a buy rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Healthequity in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on Healthequity from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $65.57.

Healthequity stock opened at $51.56 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.43. Healthequity has a 12 month low of $34.40 and a 12 month high of $88.78.

Healthequity (NASDAQ:HQY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $190.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.32 million. Healthequity had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a positive return on equity of 9.48%. The company’s revenue was up 118.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Healthequity will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Healthequity news, CEO Jon Kessler sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.59, for a total value of $6,259,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 405,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,393,701.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of Healthequity by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 24,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 4,389 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Healthequity by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 296,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,022,000 after purchasing an additional 2,573 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Healthequity by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,230,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,816,000 after purchasing an additional 39,679 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Healthequity by 969.9% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,938,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757,107 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Healthequity by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 395,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,029,000 after purchasing an additional 12,124 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.31% of the company’s stock.

Healthequity Company Profile

HealthEquity, Inc provides various solutions for managing health care accounts, health reimbursement arrangements, and flexible spending accounts for health plans, insurance companies, and third-party administrators in the United States. The company offers healthcare saving and spending platform, a cloud-based platform for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

