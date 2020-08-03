BidaskClub Downgrades Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) to Sell

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.40.

Shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $10.93 on Friday. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $7.00 and a 52-week high of $18.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.55 and a 200 day moving average of $13.43. The company has a market capitalization of $382.27 million, a P/E ratio of -8.16 and a beta of 1.31.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $7.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.50 million. As a group, analysts predict that Xenon Pharmaceuticals will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Simon N. Pimstone sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.99, for a total transaction of $69,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 258,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,612,022.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Simon N. Pimstone sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.43, for a total transaction of $43,290.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 258,186 shares in the company, valued at $3,725,623.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.35% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of XENE. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,937 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,408 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 1,452.0% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 25,515 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 23,871 shares in the last quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $1,208,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $87,000. 79.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in discovering and developing therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with neurological disorders. It focuses on the treatment of epilepsy. Its products include XEN496, XEN1101, XEN901, and XEN007. The company was founded by Simon Neil Pimstone, Johannes J. P.

