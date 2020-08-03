BidaskClub Downgrades Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) to Hold

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on SYRS. HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Syros Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.29.

NASDAQ:SYRS opened at $9.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.35, a quick ratio of 6.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $433.63 million, a P/E ratio of -5.30 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.46. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $4.26 and a twelve month high of $12.75.

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.06. Syros Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,950.42% and a negative return on equity of 84.15%. The business had revenue of $2.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Syros Pharmaceuticals will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Srinivas Akkaraju sold 54,972 shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.15, for a total value of $612,937.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard A. Young sold 5,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.85, for a total value of $70,981.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 353,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,185,076.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 125,648 shares of company stock valued at $1,378,193. Insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 29.8% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 39,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 9,100 shares during the period. Portolan Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 512,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,040,000 after buying an additional 185,723 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 166.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 6,672 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 498,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,954,000 after acquiring an additional 22,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,391 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatment for cancer and monogenic diseases, and building a pipeline of gene control medicines. Its lead product candidates include SY-1425, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in a Phase II clinical trial for genomically defined subsets of patients with acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and myelodysplastic syndrome; SY-1365, a selective cyclin-dependent kinase 7 (CDK7) inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial that is used for treating patients with solid tumors and blood cancers, including ovarian and breast cancer; and SY-5609, a CDK7 inhibitor, which is in preclinical studies to treat oncology patients.

