BidaskClub Downgrades Regenxbio (NASDAQ:RGNX) to Sell

Regenxbio (NASDAQ:RGNX) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on RGNX. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Regenxbio in a report on Sunday, June 7th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Regenxbio in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Regenxbio from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Regenxbio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Regenxbio from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.57.

NASDAQ RGNX opened at $33.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -11.91 and a beta of 1.08. Regenxbio has a fifty-two week low of $20.03 and a fifty-two week high of $54.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.29. The company has a quick ratio of 10.64, a current ratio of 10.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Regenxbio (NASDAQ:RGNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $17.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.99 million. Regenxbio had a negative return on equity of 27.84% and a negative net margin of 197.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 1855.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.89) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Regenxbio will post -2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Vittal Vasista sold 14,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.10, for a total transaction of $599,495.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 209,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,419,957.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 22,450 shares of company stock worth $900,755. Corporate insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Regenxbio by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 32,410 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,825 shares in the last quarter. Botty Investors LLC increased its position in Regenxbio by 0.5% in the second quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 300,961 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,084,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC increased its position in Regenxbio by 42.0% in the second quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 45,969 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,693,000 after buying an additional 13,600 shares during the period. P.A.W. Capital Corp increased its position in Regenxbio by 40.0% in the second quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 70,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,578,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Regenxbio by 55.6% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. 76.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Regenxbio

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus (AAV) gene delivery platform.

