BidaskClub Downgrades Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) to Sell

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

PFBC has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Preferred Bank in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. B. Riley reduced their price target on Preferred Bank from $65.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Preferred Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 25th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on Preferred Bank from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.67.

NASDAQ:PFBC opened at $37.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.36. Preferred Bank has a 52-week low of $20.04 and a 52-week high of $64.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $560.61 million, a PE ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.49.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.28. Preferred Bank had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 31.17%. The firm had revenue of $43.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.39 million. On average, research analysts predict that Preferred Bank will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Preferred Bank by 67.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 580,529 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,633,000 after purchasing an additional 233,299 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Preferred Bank by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 459,784 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,550,000 after purchasing an additional 29,879 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Preferred Bank by 279.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 291,445 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,856,000 after purchasing an additional 214,702 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Preferred Bank by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 219,322 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,417,000 after purchasing an additional 10,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Preferred Bank by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 204,902 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,312,000 after purchasing an additional 2,635 shares during the last quarter. 77.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Preferred Bank

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

