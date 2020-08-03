BidaskClub Downgrades Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) to Hold

BidaskClub lowered shares of Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $135.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $205.00 to $138.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $150.36.

NASDAQ:ODFL opened at $182.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Old Dominion Freight Line has a fifty-two week low of $104.61 and a fifty-two week high of $190.13. The stock has a market cap of $21.56 billion, a PE ratio of 37.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $172.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $173.48.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.22. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 19.66%. The business had revenue of $896.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $899.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.74%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ODFL. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 47.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,755,271 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,411,739,000 after purchasing an additional 3,461,277 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,550,218 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $859,784,000 after acquiring an additional 2,284,461 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 48.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,981,821 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $522,654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296,053 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 4th quarter worth about $137,947,000. Finally, Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,824,519 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $239,486,000 after acquiring an additional 598,185 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

