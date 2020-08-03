BidaskClub Downgrades DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) to Hold

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

DISH has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine upgraded DISH Network from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of DISH Network in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of DISH Network in a report on Friday, June 12th. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of DISH Network in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered DISH Network from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.50.

DISH opened at $32.11 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.41. DISH Network has a twelve month low of $17.09 and a twelve month high of $42.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $16.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 1.76.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.44). DISH Network had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 8.82%. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that DISH Network will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DISH Network news, VP Kyle J. Kiser sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.72, for a total value of $147,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas A. Cullen sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $1,750,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 53.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DISH. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new stake in DISH Network in the second quarter valued at $86,228,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in DISH Network in the second quarter valued at $34,948,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in DISH Network in the second quarter valued at $12,767,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of DISH Network during the second quarter worth $10,961,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of DISH Network during the second quarter worth $10,024,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.83% of the company’s stock.

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

