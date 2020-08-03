BidaskClub Downgrades DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) to Buy

BidaskClub lowered shares of DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

DXCM has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on DexCom from $360.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Citigroup raised their price objective on DexCom from $440.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Cowen lifted their target price on DexCom from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. BTIG Research reiterated a hold rating on shares of DexCom in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a buy rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of DexCom in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $394.95.

DexCom stock opened at $435.54 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $410.52 and its 200-day moving average is $325.07. The company has a market cap of $41.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 7.58 and a quick ratio of 7.17. DexCom has a 12 month low of $138.28 and a 12 month high of $446.50.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical device company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $451.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.21 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 29.01% and a net margin of 11.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that DexCom will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

In other DexCom news, Director Barbara Kahn sold 7,000 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.71, for a total transaction of $2,664,970.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,618.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew K. Balo sold 6,522 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.47, for a total value of $2,390,117.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 57,293 shares of company stock worth $22,199,183. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in DexCom during the 4th quarter valued at $3,062,000. Cognios Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of DexCom in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Nvwm LLC bought a new stake in shares of DexCom in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DexCom in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group bought a new stake in shares of DexCom in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. 97.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes; and for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

