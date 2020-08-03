BidaskClub Downgrades BOSTON OMAHA (NASDAQ:BOMN) to Sell

BOSTON OMAHA (NASDAQ:BOMN) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of BOSTON OMAHA in a research report on Friday, June 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock.

BOMN stock opened at $15.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 5.84 and a current ratio of 5.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.67 and its 200 day moving average is $17.50. BOSTON OMAHA has a one year low of $13.04 and a one year high of $24.72.

BOSTON OMAHA (NASDAQ:BOMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.41 million for the quarter. BOSTON OMAHA had a negative net margin of 50.68% and a negative return on equity of 6.67%.

In related news, major shareholder Magnolia Capital Fund, Lp bought 9,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.02 per share, for a total transaction of $150,187.50. Also, Director Brendan Joseph Keating bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. 52.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BOMN. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BOSTON OMAHA in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of BOSTON OMAHA in the first quarter worth about $38,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of BOSTON OMAHA by 77.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BOSTON OMAHA by 43.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of BOSTON OMAHA by 37.7% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 2,058 shares in the last quarter. 71.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BOSTON OMAHA

Boston Omaha Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the outdoor billboard advertising business in the southeast United States. The company is also involved in the surety insurance and related brokerage, and investment businesses. As of March 11, 2019, it operated approximately 2,900 billboards containing approximately 5,400 advertising faces of which 61 are digital displays.

