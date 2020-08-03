BidaskClub Downgrades Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) to Sell

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on AXSM. Zacks Investment Research raised Axsome Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Axsome Therapeutics from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 6th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their price target on Axsome Therapeutics from $165.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.30.

Shares of AXSM opened at $71.33 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $79.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.70. Axsome Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $13.64 and a 1-year high of $109.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 7.57 and a quick ratio of 7.57.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.28). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Axsome Therapeutics will post -2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Mark Coleman bought 650 shares of Axsome Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $78.50 per share, for a total transaction of $51,025.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Nick Pizzie bought 777 shares of Axsome Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $76.64 per share, with a total value of $59,549.28. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 41,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,158,870.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 26.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GQ Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in Axsome Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Axsome Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Axsome Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

Axsome Therapeutics Company Profile

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. Its product pipeline includes AXS-05, which is in the Phase III clinical trial for the treatment resistant depression; Phase II/III clinical trials in agitation associated with Alzheimer's disease; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation, as well as for major depressive disorder.

