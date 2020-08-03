BeyondAirInc . (NASDAQ:XAIR) Director Sells $26,752.88 in Stock

BeyondAirInc . (NASDAQ:XAIR) Director Ron Bentsur sold 4,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.16, for a total value of $26,752.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 280,983 shares in the company, valued at $1,730,855.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ XAIR opened at $6.21 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.59 million, a P/E ratio of -3.37 and a beta of -0.60. BeyondAirInc . has a 1-year low of $3.45 and a 1-year high of $12.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 5.48 and a quick ratio of 5.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.06.

Get BeyondAirInc . alerts:

BeyondAirInc . (NASDAQ:XAIR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 22nd. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of ($0.20) million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.45 million. BeyondAirInc . had a negative net margin of 203.22% and a negative return on equity of 162.21%. On average, equities research analysts expect that BeyondAirInc . will post -1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on XAIR shares. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of BeyondAirInc . in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.25 price target on shares of BeyondAirInc . in a research note on Saturday, May 30th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lifted its stake in shares of BeyondAirInc . by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BeyondAirInc . in the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. Forbes J M & Co. LLP acquired a new position in shares of BeyondAirInc . in the 1st quarter valued at about $87,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BeyondAirInc . during the 1st quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of BeyondAirInc . by 2,888.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 28,880 shares during the period. 10.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BeyondAirInc . Company Profile

Beyond Air, Inc, a clinical-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company, develops nitric oxide (NO) delivery systems to treat respiratory tract infections and other diseases. Its NO delivery systems are used for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension of the newborn, bronchiolitis, and nontuberculous mycobacteria.

Featured Article: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for BeyondAirInc . Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BeyondAirInc . and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.