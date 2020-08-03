Beyond Meat (BYND) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $97.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.10 million. Beyond Meat had a positive return on equity of 1.61% and a negative net margin of 1.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 141.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Beyond Meat to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

BYND opened at $125.90 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,398.89 and a beta of 2.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $139.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.62. The company has a current ratio of 5.78, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Beyond Meat has a 12 month low of $48.18 and a 12 month high of $207.00.

BYND has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Beyond Meat in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Beyond Meat from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Co cut Beyond Meat from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 1st. BTIG Research started coverage on Beyond Meat in a research note on Monday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $173.00 target price on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on Beyond Meat from $62.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.40.

In other news, insider Charles Muth sold 10,000 shares of Beyond Meat stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total value of $1,430,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 211,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,312,854. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Cari Soto sold 211 shares of Beyond Meat stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.86, for a total value of $28,244.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,456,530.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 267,922 shares of company stock worth $35,705,520. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Beyond Meat Company Profile

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products under the Beyond Beef, Beyond Chicken, The Beyond Burger, Beyond Meat, Beyond Sausage, Eat What You Love, and The Cookout Classic brand names.

