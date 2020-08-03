Bertrandt (ETR:BDT) Given a €45.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Bertrandt (ETR:BDT) has been given a €45.00 ($50.56) target price by Warburg Research in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 43.31% from the stock’s previous close.

BDT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank set a €34.00 ($38.20) price objective on shares of Bertrandt and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Bertrandt in a report on Friday, May 29th. Deutsche Bank set a €35.00 ($39.33) price target on shares of Bertrandt and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €26.00 ($29.21) price target on shares of Bertrandt and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €45.00 ($50.56) price target on shares of Bertrandt and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €37.00 ($41.57).

BDT stock opened at €31.40 ($35.28) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.82. Bertrandt has a twelve month low of €25.00 ($28.09) and a twelve month high of €66.00 ($74.16). The stock has a market capitalization of $318.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €34.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €39.39.

Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft develops solutions for the automotive and aviation industries in Europe, Asia, and the United States. The company operates through Digital Engineering, Physical Engineering, and Electrical Systems/Electronics segments. It offers design services, including designing and surfacing, virtual reality, and design modelling; interior development services, such as seat, cockpit, trim development, and dimensional management services; and vehicle body development services comprising body-in-white, doors and closures, exterior, and light and visibility, as well as project management services.

