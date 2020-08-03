Bertrandt (ETR:BDT) Given a €45.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Posted by on Aug 3rd, 2020 // Comments off

Bertrandt (ETR:BDT) has been given a €45.00 ($50.56) target price by Warburg Research in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 43.31% from the stock’s previous close.

BDT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank set a €34.00 ($38.20) price objective on shares of Bertrandt and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Bertrandt in a report on Friday, May 29th. Deutsche Bank set a €35.00 ($39.33) price target on shares of Bertrandt and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €26.00 ($29.21) price target on shares of Bertrandt and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €45.00 ($50.56) price target on shares of Bertrandt and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €37.00 ($41.57).

BDT stock opened at €31.40 ($35.28) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.82. Bertrandt has a twelve month low of €25.00 ($28.09) and a twelve month high of €66.00 ($74.16). The stock has a market capitalization of $318.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €34.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €39.39.

Bertrandt Company Profile

Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft develops solutions for the automotive and aviation industries in Europe, Asia, and the United States. The company operates through Digital Engineering, Physical Engineering, and Electrical Systems/Electronics segments. It offers design services, including designing and surfacing, virtual reality, and design modelling; interior development services, such as seat, cockpit, trim development, and dimensional management services; and vehicle body development services comprising body-in-white, doors and closures, exterior, and light and visibility, as well as project management services.

Recommended Story: What is the Beige Book?

Analyst Recommendations for Bertrandt (ETR:BDT)

Receive News & Ratings for Bertrandt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bertrandt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.