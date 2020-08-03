Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) Price Target Raised to $62.00 at Deutsche Bank

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) had its price target hoisted by Deutsche Bank from $46.00 to $62.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 24.02% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a research note on Monday, June 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Berry Global Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Shares of NYSE BERY opened at $49.99 on Monday. Berry Global Group has a 1-year low of $25.00 and a 1-year high of $49.16. The company has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a PE ratio of 11.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.07.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 33.27%. Berry Global Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Berry Global Group will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its position in Berry Global Group by 5.5% during the first quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 9,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in Berry Global Group by 13.7% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Berry Global Group during the first quarter worth $28,000. Arden Trust Co raised its position in Berry Global Group by 16.2% during the first quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 6,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Berry Global Group by 53.6% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter.

Berry Global Group Company Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials; Health, Hygiene & Specialties; and Consumer Packaging. The Engineered Materials segment offers engineered materials, including stretch and shrink films, and converter films; trash-can liners and food bags; cloth and foil, splicing and laminating, flame-retardant, flashing and seaming tapes, double-faced cloth, masking, mounting, OEM, and medical and specialty tapes; and food and consumer films, retail bags, and polyvinyl chloride films.

