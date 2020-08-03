Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) Price Target Raised to $62.00 at Deutsche Bank

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) had its price target hoisted by Deutsche Bank from $46.00 to $62.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 24.02% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a research note on Monday, June 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Berry Global Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.00.
Shares of NYSE BERY opened at $49.99 on Monday. Berry Global Group has a 1-year low of $25.00 and a 1-year high of $49.16. The company has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a PE ratio of 11.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.07.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its position in Berry Global Group by 5.5% during the first quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 9,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in Berry Global Group by 13.7% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Berry Global Group during the first quarter worth $28,000. Arden Trust Co raised its position in Berry Global Group by 16.2% during the first quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 6,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Berry Global Group by 53.6% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter.
Berry Global Group Company Profile
Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials; Health, Hygiene & Specialties; and Consumer Packaging. The Engineered Materials segment offers engineered materials, including stretch and shrink films, and converter films; trash-can liners and food bags; cloth and foil, splicing and laminating, flame-retardant, flashing and seaming tapes, double-faced cloth, masking, mounting, OEM, and medical and specialty tapes; and food and consumer films, retail bags, and polyvinyl chloride films.
