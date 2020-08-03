Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The industrial products company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.37, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 33.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share.

Shares of BERY stock opened at $49.99 on Monday. Berry Global Group has a 12-month low of $25.00 and a 12-month high of $49.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.86 and its 200 day moving average is $41.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.38.

Get Berry Global Group alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BERY shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Berry Global Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of Berry Global Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Berry Global Group in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Berry Global Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials; Health, Hygiene & Specialties; and Consumer Packaging. The Engineered Materials segment offers engineered materials, including stretch and shrink films, and converter films; trash-can liners and food bags; cloth and foil, splicing and laminating, flame-retardant, flashing and seaming tapes, double-faced cloth, masking, mounting, OEM, and medical and specialty tapes; and food and consumer films, retail bags, and polyvinyl chloride films.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Berry Global Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry Global Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.