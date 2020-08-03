Berenberg Bank Reiterates “€80.00” Price Target for Siltronic (FRA:WAF)

Berenberg Bank set a €80.00 ($89.89) price target on Siltronic (FRA:WAF) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on WAF. Credit Suisse Group set a €90.00 ($101.12) price objective on Siltronic and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. UBS Group set a €92.00 ($103.37) price objective on Siltronic and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €83.00 ($93.26) price objective on Siltronic and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Nord/LB set a €84.00 ($94.38) price objective on Siltronic and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €80.00 ($89.89) price objective on Siltronic and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Siltronic presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €80.75 ($90.73).

Shares of Siltronic stock opened at €76.00 ($85.39) on Friday. Siltronic has a one year low of €53.00 ($59.55) and a one year high of €153.20 ($172.13). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €89.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €84.40.

Siltronic AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells semiconductor silicon wafers with diameters of up to 300 mm worldwide. The company's products include polished and epitaxial wafers; and special products, such as Ultimate Silicon, PowerFZ, HiREF, and argon-annealed wafers. Its silicon wafers are used in computers, smartphones, flat screens, navigation systems, and other various applications.

