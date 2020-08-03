Berenberg Bank Reiterates “€42.00” Price Target for Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE)

Berenberg Bank set a €42.00 ($47.19) price target on Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) in a report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

FPE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group set a €38.00 ($42.70) price objective on shares of Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Nord/LB set a €34.00 ($38.20) price objective on shares of Fuchs Petrolub and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. DZ Bank reissued a sell rating on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank set a €33.00 ($37.08) price objective on shares of Fuchs Petrolub and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Baader Bank set a €33.00 ($37.08) price objective on shares of Fuchs Petrolub and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €34.48 ($38.74).

Shares of FRA:FPE opened at €29.00 ($32.58) on Friday. Fuchs Petrolub has a twelve month low of €37.40 ($42.02) and a twelve month high of €44.80 ($50.34). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €30.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of €32.18.

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. It offers engine and gear oils, central hydraulic oils, greases, shock absorber fluids, biodegradable lubricants; brake fluids and radiator antifreeze products; multi-purpose/long-life, wheel bearing, food grade, and biodegradable greases; greases for plain and roller bearings, extreme temperatures, rail vehicles, machine tools, and central lubricating systems; gear boxes; and assembly pastes and greases in spray cans; slide way, heat transfer, hydraulic, refrigerator, compressor, machine, textile machine, transformer, turbine, and cylinder oils; and biodegradable and adhesive lubricants.

