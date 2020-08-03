Berenberg Bank Reiterates “€42.00” Price Target for Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE)

Berenberg Bank set a €42.00 ($47.19) price target on Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) in a report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

FPE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group set a €38.00 ($42.70) price objective on shares of Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Nord/LB set a €34.00 ($38.20) price objective on shares of Fuchs Petrolub and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. DZ Bank reissued a sell rating on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank set a €33.00 ($37.08) price objective on shares of Fuchs Petrolub and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Baader Bank set a €33.00 ($37.08) price objective on shares of Fuchs Petrolub and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €34.48 ($38.74).

Shares of FRA:FPE opened at €29.00 ($32.58) on Friday. Fuchs Petrolub has a twelve month low of €37.40 ($42.02) and a twelve month high of €44.80 ($50.34). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €30.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of €32.18.

Fuchs Petrolub Company Profile

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. It offers engine and gear oils, central hydraulic oils, greases, shock absorber fluids, biodegradable lubricants; brake fluids and radiator antifreeze products; multi-purpose/long-life, wheel bearing, food grade, and biodegradable greases; greases for plain and roller bearings, extreme temperatures, rail vehicles, machine tools, and central lubricating systems; gear boxes; and assembly pastes and greases in spray cans; slide way, heat transfer, hydraulic, refrigerator, compressor, machine, textile machine, transformer, turbine, and cylinder oils; and biodegradable and adhesive lubricants.

