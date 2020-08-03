Berenberg Bank Reaffirms Buy Rating for OMV (OTCMKTS:OMVKY)

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of OMV (OTCMKTS:OMVKY) in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

OMVKY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of OMV in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of OMV in a research report on Friday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of OMV in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of OMV in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of OMVKY stock opened at $31.33 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.82. OMV has a 52 week low of $17.00 and a 52 week high of $60.60.

OMV Aktiengesellschaft operates as an integrated oil and gas company. It operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas resources primarily in Romania and Black Sea, Austria, North Sea, Australasia, Russia, the Middle East, and Africa.

