Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Takkt (ETR:TTK) a €13.00 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €13.00 ($14.61) target price on Takkt (ETR:TTK) in a research report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €11.00 ($12.36) price objective on Takkt and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €13.50 ($15.17) price target on Takkt and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Warburg Research set a €11.80 ($13.26) price objective on Takkt and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Takkt in a report on Monday, May 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Takkt has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €12.33 ($13.85).

Shares of TTK stock opened at €10.44 ($11.73) on Friday. Takkt has a 1 year low of €5.73 ($6.44) and a 1 year high of €13.02 ($14.63). The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is €9.13 and its 200-day moving average is €9.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $684.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65.

TAKKT AG operates as a business to business direct marketing company for business equipment in Europe and North America. It offers pallet lifting trucks, universal cabinets, desk chairs, environmental cabinets, and containers for hazardous materials for transport, plant, warehouse, and office equipment; transport packaging solutions, such as collapsible boxes, package padding, shipping pallets, and stretch films; and serving platters and food baskets, as well as kitchen stoves and freezers.

