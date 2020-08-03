Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Assicurazioni Generali (BIT:G) a €18.30 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €18.30 ($20.56) target price on Assicurazioni Generali (BIT:G) in a report issued on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

G has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group set a €12.00 ($13.48) price target on shares of Assicurazioni Generali and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €15.00 ($16.85) price objective on shares of Assicurazioni Generali and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a €12.00 ($13.48) price objective on shares of Assicurazioni Generali and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank set a €16.00 ($17.98) price objective on shares of Assicurazioni Generali and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €13.00 ($14.61) price target on shares of Assicurazioni Generali and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €14.18 ($15.93).

Get Assicurazioni Generali alerts:

Assicurazioni Generali has a 52-week low of €13.65 ($15.34) and a 52-week high of €16.48 ($18.52).

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. provides various insurance solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Life; Non-Life; Asset Management; and Holding and Other Business. The company offers saving and protection insurance products for individuals and family; unit linked products with investment purposes; and motor, liability, casualty, accident, health, and commercial and industrial risks insurance products.

See Also: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Assicurazioni Generali Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assicurazioni Generali and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.