Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Benefitfocus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 27th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Benefitfocus from $35.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Benefitfocus from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, June 29th. ValuEngine raised Benefitfocus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Benefitfocus from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.40.

Shares of BNFT opened at $11.71 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.43. Benefitfocus has a 52 week low of $6.09 and a 52 week high of $28.25.

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $66.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.96 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.21) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Benefitfocus will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Benefitfocus by 194.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,434 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Benefitfocus by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,333 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Benefitfocus by 3,733.3% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,750 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Benefitfocus during the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Benefitfocus by 148.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,816 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 5,866 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.33% of the company’s stock.

Benefitfocus Company Profile

Benefitfocus, Inc provides cloud-based benefits management platform for consumers, employers, insurance carriers, suppliers, and brokers in the United States. The company operates through Employer and Carrier segments. Its products for insurance carriers include BenefitsPlace, a transaction-oriented, marketplace solution; eEnrollment that provides online enrollment for benefits; eBilling, an electronic invoice presentment and payment solution; eExchange, a solution that bridges the integration gap between carrier and employer systems; eSales for carriers and brokers tools to organize and manage accounts, track leads, generate quotes, and create proposals for various products; and Core & Advanced Analytics, a data analytics solution.

