Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.68 EPS

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The electronics maker reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.68, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bel Fuse had a negative net margin of 2.38% and a positive return on equity of 0.41%. The business had revenue of $121.17 million during the quarter.

NASDAQ BELFB opened at $12.20 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.38. Bel Fuse has a 1 year low of $6.30 and a 1 year high of $21.50. The company has a market cap of $149.62 million, a PE ratio of 203.33 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%.

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunication, high-speed data transmission, commercial aerospace, military, broadcasting, transportation, and consumer electronic industries in North America, Asia, and Europe. It offers magnetic products, such as integrated connector modules; power transformers; SMD power inductors and SMPS transformers; and telecom discrete components.

