Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on BBBY. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $3.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Bed Bath & Beyond from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Bed Bath & Beyond from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Bed Bath & Beyond from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.23.

BBBY opened at $10.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Bed Bath & Beyond has a 52 week low of $3.43 and a 52 week high of $17.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.08.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 8th. The retailer reported ($1.96) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.42) by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative net margin of 5.51% and a negative return on equity of 11.52%. The firm’s revenue was down 49.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Bed Bath & Beyond will post -2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Sue Gove bought 34,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.89 per share, for a total transaction of $268,260.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 42,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $334,078.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ann Yerger acquired 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.29 per share, with a total value of $49,740.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,005.59. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 6.2% in the first quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 12,318,479 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $51,861,000 after buying an additional 720,037 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 149.5% in the first quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 2,634,195 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $11,090,000 after buying an additional 1,578,608 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond in the fourth quarter worth about $42,426,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 7.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,877,111 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,902,000 after buying an additional 129,357 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 2.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,293,112 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,443,000 after buying an additional 36,249 shares during the period.

Bed Bath & Beyond Company Profile

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

